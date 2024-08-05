St. Vincent and the Grenadines is currently experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

According to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during a call to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday, there were 89 cases of COVID-19 in July alone, and two deaths recorded in August.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that both of the recent covid deaths are elderly persons.

He also disclosed that there have been 12 cases reported in shelters across the country.

“In relation to COVID, for this year, we have had 125 COVID cases, but in July we have had 89, so there’s an uptick. We have had two COVID deaths recently in August, one on the 1st of August. That’s a person who was 87 years old, another one on the 2nd of August. That person also an elderly person who was Lewis Punnett home; and we identified 12 COVID cases in shelters.” The Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister noted that tests are being conducted in the nation’s shelters and those who return positive covid results are being removed from shelters to avoid further infection.

This uptick in covid-19 cases comes amid a confirmed dengue fever outbreak in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.