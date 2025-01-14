The Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, in his 2025 Budget Address, announced major strides in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ tourism sector, signaling growth and renewed opportunities for the country.

Key milestones in 2024 included the opening of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with regional investors for a new Marriott Resort on the Leeward coast, scheduled to open in 2027.

Enhanced Airlift has been a key feature as the Government’s commitment to increasing international connectivity bore fruit in 2024, with the inaugural JetBlue flight to AIA in October.

Minister Gonsalves stated the developments are a testament to their strategy of leveraging global hospitality brands to boost tourism while providing space for local hoteliers to thrive.

With the continued growth of infrastructure and visitor arrivals, the Minister expressed optimism for 2025 and beyond.