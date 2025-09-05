On Saturday, August 30th, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of the Youth Ocean Academy.

This marked the successful close of the programme designed to nurture the next generation of ocean guardians.

Over the past six months, thirty students between the ages of 8-18 took part in the Academy.

They gained hands-on experience in marine conservation across six focus areas including sailing,cetaceans,coral, sea turtles, water quality and freshwater species, and seabirds.

The aim of the programme was to blend classroom learning with conservation fieldwork and it brought together Vincentian youth from various backgrounds.

The ceremony highlighted the outstanding achievements of the participants, with students reflecting on their journey.

The top eight Ocean Guardians were recognized for their performance and commitment.

The SVGEF extended a huge thank you to the donors, project partners, and volunteers who made the Youth Ocean Academy possible.