The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Embassy in Taiwan- participated in the 2025 SDG Asia Expo, held from September 11th–13th.

Sustainable Tourism was highlighted, showcasing our island’s natural beauty, cultural vibrancy, and commitment to balancing development with environmental stewardship.

Vincentian entrepreneurs and creatives based in Taipei got the opportunity to present their work.

Participants included:

Hair by JusOne – stylish, sustainable hair care

S-Class – innovative hair care and styling

Beads by Oudía – handcrafted jewelry rooted in culture and identity. And;

Shika’s Treats – delicious homemade sweets bringing a taste of home

Also, the artworks of Vincentian painter Sean Roache were featured, adding a creative dimension to the showcase.