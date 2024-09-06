St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been elected as Vice Chair of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) for the next two years.

This was announced following the election at the CTO’s Ministerial Council meeting in the Cayman Islands on September 3, 2024.

The meeting coincided with the annual State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), hosted from September 2-6 under the theme “Caribbean Tourism – Fueling our Lifeblood.”

Barbados was appointed Chair of the CTO’s Board of Directors and the Council of Ministers and Commissioners, while St. Vincent and the Grenadines, along with Grenada, took on the role of Vice Chairs.

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, highlighted the significance of the country’s election, citing its commitment to regional cooperation and enhancing tourism development among small island states.

The nation will also contribute to the CTO’s constitutional reform committee as it adapts to the evolving global tourism landscape.