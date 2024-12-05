Chief Education Officer Kay Martin Jack and Permanent Secretary Myccle Burke are representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the prestigious 2024 CXC Regional Top Awards Ceremony, taking place tonight in St. Lucia.

The event will celebrate the exceptional achievements of students from across the Caribbean who excelled in the May/June 2024 sittings of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) exams, including the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination® (CAPE®), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®), and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence® (CCSLC®).

The awards ceremony, set to begin at 7:00 pm (AST), will be broadcast live on CXC-TV, providing a platform to honor the academic excellence of regional students.

Chief Education Officer Kay Martin Jack and Permanent Secretary Myccle Burke will be among the distinguished attendees as they join fellow officials and educators in recognizing the achievements of top-performing students.