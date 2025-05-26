Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance and Economic planning, said the country’s economy is stronger today than it was a year ago despite many challenges.

The Minister was speaking on WE FM’s Issues at Hand program on Sunday.

Minister Gonsalves said up to the end of last month revenues were tracking ahead of what was predicted, with total revenues and grants up to the end of April 2025 amounted to 292 million dollars.

The Finance Minister said this number surpasses a best case forecast of 289 million dollars.

He said the measures of economic activity such as revenue generated at the port, through excise duties and collected as value added tax suggest that economic activity is also increasing.

Minister Gonsalves added that data gathered from the Chamber of Industry and Commerce also indicates positive growth.