A three-member delegation represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at a recently concluded high-level workshop hosted by the Global Water Partnership-Caribbean (GWP-C) in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The two-day workshop on Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) for Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) was held from July 9th to July 10th, 2025 in Grenada.

The workshop was dubbed “Leveraging Sustainable Development Goal 6 for Accelerated Water Investments in Caribbean SIDS”.

It brought together technical specialists in water governance and technical officers in agriculture, tourism, and health from six (6) Caribbean countries.

The main purpose of the workshop was to enhance IWRM capacity and foster regional collaboration, while placing a strong focus on investment planning and financing mechanisms to support resilient water governance.

Director of Tourism Faylene King and Superintendent of Marine and Terrestrial Parks at the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority represented the Ministry of Tourism, while the CWSA was represented by senior Engineer Jonathan Francis.

It is anticipated that all countries including St. Vincent and the Grenadines will implement a national IWRM Plan by 2030, in keeping with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Indicator 6.5.1.