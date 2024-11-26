On Wednesday November 13, 2024, the SVG Conservation Fund officially opened the Degro Educational and Hiking Trail, a project funded by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF) under a generous grant from the Inter-American Foundation (IAF).

A small but meaningful ceremony was held at the opening, that brought together representatives from SVGCF, the National Parks Rivers and National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA), Forestry, members of the Rose Hall Cultural and Development Organization (RHCDO), and community members who played a crucial role in the realization of the vision.

The SVGCF says the Degro Trail stands as a testament to what we can achieve through collaboration and dedication. They added, “As we embark on this journey, we look forward to seeing the trail become a beloved destination for nature enthusiasts, environmental education, and sustainable tourism.”