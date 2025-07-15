The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service officially launched its 31st Annual Youth Development Summer Programme on Monday July 14th, with an opening ceremony at the Calliaqua Town Hall under the theme “Shaping Our Youths for Life’s High Seas.”

This year, fifty enthusiastic participants began their journey through this transformative initiative, which has become a cornerstone of youth empowerment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In attendance were the members of the Coast Guard high command, instructors, facilitators, sponsors, and community leaders, including representatives from the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG), Sagicor, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority, and Wind and Sea Yacht Company.

Lieutenant Commandant Mr. William Theobalds in delivering the official welcoming remarks at the start of the first phase of the programme reflected on the Coast Guard’s proud history of shaping disciplined, emotionally and physically resilient young leaders. He also extended heartfelt appreciation to parents and guardians, recognizing their trust and support as the backbone of the initiative.

Ms. Patricia John, Manager of Marketing and Communication at BOSVG, delivered a compelling address underscoring the bank’s commitment to youth development. She spoke passionately about the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the world today and encouraged participants to embrace AI as a tool for learning and creativity while also being mindful of its limitations.

As a tangible demonstration of its support, BOSVG made a generous donation of six thousand dollars to the Coast Guard Youth Development Summer Programme.