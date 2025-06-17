The Civil Aviation Department has announced the implementation of temporary No Drone Zones in key areas as this country hosts Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) meetings this week.

The 7th Sitting of the OECS Assembly took place earlier today at the Temporary Parliament Building in Glen. This will be followed by the Opening Ceremony for the 77th Meeting of the OECS Authority from 6:00 pm at Sandals Resort, at Buccament Bay.

The temporary No Drone Zones is being implemented to ensure the safety and security of the proceedings.

The following zones are designated as No Drone Zones during the specified dates:

A two nautical mile radius around the Sandals Resort at Buccament Bay will be restricted to all drone operations from June 15th to 19th.

A two nautical mile radius around the Parliament Building at Calliaqua will be restricted to drone operations today June 17.

Drone operators are strictly advised to refrain from flying within these designated zones during the periods stated. These restrictions are in place to maintain public safety, and to ensure the secure hosting of visiting dignitaries.

The Civil Aviation Department further reminds the public that drone operations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines require official permits.

Additionally, drones must not be flown near airports or within aircraft approach and departure paths, as these actions pose serious safety risks and may result in legal consequences.