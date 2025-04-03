Minister of National Mobilization Hon. Keisal Peters said World Autism Day, celebrated this year on April 2nd, 2025, is a day of commitment to do better while supporting caregivers and individuals with Autism.

Addressing a gathering at the Girl Guides Headquarters in Level Gardens, Minister Peters said that in observing World Autism Day, we are reminded of the importance of fostering a society that is compassionate, inclusive and supportive of all individuals.

“It is an opportunity to raise awareness, promote understanding and take deliberate steps toward building a world in which all individuals are respected and empowered to reach their full potential. This year’s theme, advancing neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, highlights an essential connection between the principles of neurodiversity and the global sustainability efforts set forth by the United Nations. Neurodiversity, a concept that embraces the diversity of human minds, is not a challenge to be overcome, but a strength to be celebrated. When we understand, accept and support neurodivergent individuals, we make significant strides towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.” She said.

Minister Peters further noted that for individuals with Autism and their caregivers, achieving this vision is not always straightforward.

“Living with autism brings its own unique set of challenges. And for caregivers, these challenges can often feel overwhelming. Children and adults with autism face a spectrum of difficulties. From communication barriers and sensory sensitivities, to social isolation and difficulties in navigating daily routines.”

The Minister said the Ministry of National Mobilization remains steadfast in its dedication to providing support and as a result, it is hosting a vital session with a focus on empowering the caregivers who serve as the backbone of the Autism community.