The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday joined Commonwealth member states in celebrating Commonwealth Day 2025 under the theme “Together We Thrive.”

To mark the occasion, the Resident British High Commissioner, Geoffrey Patton, and Pallavi Browne, United Nations and Commonwealth Desk Officer, participated in a flag-raising ceremony at the Financial Complex in Kingstown.

This year’s theme highlights the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth 56 independent nations united by shared values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.

Rooted in family, unity, peace, the theme underscores the importance of fostering strong, connected communities that support and empower their members.

Since gaining independence in 1979, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been a proud member of the Commonwealth.

Through this partnership, the nation continues to benefit from and contribute to Commonwealth initiatives that promote development, cooperation, and shared prosperity.