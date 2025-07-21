The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force (SVGCF) has announced that a contingent has left the country and will represent SVG at the Caribbean Cadet Camp 2025, in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Part of the team departed on Saturday, while the remaining members are scheduled to travel today to ensure all cadets, especially the juniors, are properly accompanied by adult officers.

This regional camp serves as a platform for training, leadership development, cultural exchange, and camaraderie among cadets from across the Caribbean.

The cadets will engage, learn, and showcase the values of discipline, duty, and devotion that define the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force.