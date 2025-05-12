The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority officially launched the 260th anniversary celebrations of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Botanical Garden with a special media event held at the Curator’s House on Wednesday.

The launch highlighted the Garden’s rich legacy as one of the oldest in the Western Hemisphere, honoring its role in biodiversity conservation, education, and national pride.

Officials praised the Garden as a symbol of resilience and natural beauty, noting its importance in shaping generations of Vincentians and inspiring environmental stewardship.

A calendar of commemorative events and activities will roll out over the coming months as the nation celebrates this historic milestone.