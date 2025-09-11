A farewell reception was hosted at Coconut Grove, by the British High Commission, in honor of the visiting delegation from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

The reception marked the conclusion of a ten-day working visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

As a gesture of national gratitude, Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, presented a token to the Kew delegation.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Gideon Nash, described the visit as a critical knowledge exchange.

He noted that the planned visit of Vincentian staff to Kew Gardens later this year would further strengthen expertise in conservation and restoration.

The farewell reception closed a successful visit that reinforced the role of the St. Vincent Botanical Gardens as a hub for biodiversity conservation, education, and cultural heritage.