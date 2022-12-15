The St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Coast Guard Service (SVG-CGS) and this country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade have been applauded by United States (US) authorities following the “heroic” rescue of three U.S. citizens, after their vessel sank in SVG waters on November 19th 2022.

On the aforementioned date “a private U.S. vessel sailing four miles from shore in the Grenadines began taking on water and issued a mayday distress call. The vessel eventually sank and the three Americans lost all their possessions.

In a letter dated December 12th, 2022, addressed to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Ambassador at the Embassy of the United States (US) Bridgetown-Barbados, Her Excellency Linda S. Taglialatela extended her personal gratitude, and that of the American people, for the bravery and skill shown by the men and women of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Coast Guard Service during the rescue operation.

The Ambassador’s letter noted that after the three Americans were rescued at sea, they were given prompt attention, comfortable accommodation, and assistance in contacting the visiting U.S. consular officer to replace their missing travel documents.

She further noted in her letter that; on November 19th the authorities of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – both civilian and uniformed – went far beyond this request; their courage, compassion, and dedication to duty saved the lives of the American citizens, and merit the USA’s lasting gratitude.