At the Fourth Council of Ministers: Economic Affairs meeting held yesterday, March 25th, 2025, at the Holiday Inn Express, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology, officially assumed the chairmanship of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Economic Affairs Council (EAC).

In his inaugural address, Minister Gonsalves commended his predecessor for his dedicated leadership, and emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation among OECS member states, especially in the face of global challenges such as climate change, economic instability, and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Minister Gonsalves highlighted the growing backlash against globalization and collective climate action in many developed countries, noting that such trends have produced policymakers who are willing to disregard international treaties and agreements.

He underscored the necessity for OECS countries to advocate for adherence to international rules and norms to protect their sovereignty.

The meeting’s agenda included critical discussions on advancing the OECS Development Strategy 2024-2030, strengthening the Customs Union, implementing the Free Movement of Persons Regime, and developing a framework for Competition Policy and Law within the union.