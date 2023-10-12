Female entrepreneurs from St. Vincent and the Grenadines are among the 950 beneficiaries of training offered by Facebook parent company Meta.

The series of live online training involved various tools for assisting women in engaging in the digital economy.

The women entrepreneurs have indicated that the content provided has positioned them to advance their businesses.

The training was offered within the framework of Meta’s Partnership Agreement with the Organization of American States to support the implementation of the Women’s Economic Empowerment Program in Central America and the Caribbean.

Training was offered for the following participating countries: El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, in Central America, and Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean.