On January 15 2025, Her Excellency Lou-Anne Gaylene Gilchrist; Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, accepted the Chairmanship of the OAS Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI).

CIDI communicates directly to the General Assembly of the Organisation of American States (OAS), and has the responsibility of providing a platform for policy dialogue and decision-making on partnerships for integral development that focuses on advancing comprehensive development in social, economic and sustainable development.

As the new Chair of CIDI, Ambassador Gilchrist has stated that the organisation will focus its attention on various sectors of the population in the Americas, including the youth, rural communities, and indigenous and Afro-descendent communities, with a view to sharing perspectives and unearthing solutions to the various issues affecting and impacting their daily lives, living, livelihoods, and productivity.