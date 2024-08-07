SVG Air Grenada has received official confirmation from the Grenada Airports Authority that commercial flights can resume at Lauriston Airport.

According to the Station Manager of SVG Air Grenada, flights to Carriacou will recommence immediately.

While not all systems are fully operational, manual operations will be in place for the time being.

Fixed lines are currently unavailable in Carriacou but the office can be reached via mobile -473-456-8519 or through email at [email protected].

According to a release, plans are in progress to install Starlink for Wi-Fi capabilities in the near future.

The Twin Otter aircraft with 19 seats will depart on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Passengers can make reservations on the grenadine-air website or contact the reservation center at [email protected], or via WhatsApp at +1 (784) 532-9179.

SVG Grenada Air says it looks forward to having you on board their flights connecting Grenada, Carriacou, and St. Vincent.