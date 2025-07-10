St. Vincent and the Grenadines, along with three other CARICOM countries, have agreed to the full free movement of CARICOM nationals from October 1st of this year.

The other countries are Barbados, Belize, and Dominica.

This was announced by the Chairman of CARICOM, Jamaica Prime Minister, Dr. Andrew Holness.

He was addressing the media at the closing of the 49th CARICOM Heads Meeting.

Prime Minister Holness says the pace and scope of the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy was too slow.

He added the Heads have agreed to do everything in their power to speed up the implementation.