St. Vincent and the Grenadines is advancing plans to establish a Maritime Single Window (MSW) to digitalize its maritime sector, in line with a global requirement for IMO member states to implement MSWs by January 1, 2024.

The MSW is a centralized IT platform that streamlines information exchange between ships and government agencies, enhancing port efficiency.

Supported by the IMO and OECS, St. Vincent and four other Eastern Caribbean states are working on this initiative.

A needs assessment mission took place in September, with recommendations provided for improving current port procedures and meeting IMO standards.

The MSW systems will also be connected to a regional repository for enhanced security collaboration.