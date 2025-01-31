Annabel Sutherland’s sparkling century and seven dropped catches from England gave Australia complete control of the one-off Ashes Test match in Melbourne.

The hosts, eyeing a clean sweep for the series finished day two with a commanding lead.

Sutherland was dropped by Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Amy Jones respectively before reaching her third Test century in just six matches.

The day also saw a new world record attendance for a women’s Test match with a crowd figure of over 23,000 in just two days – surpassing the previous record at Trent Bridge in 2023.