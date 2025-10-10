On Friday September 26th, 2025, Sustainable Grenadines Inc. (SusGren) handed over a 50-foot greenhouse, a storeroom, and the country’s very first school apiaryto the Union Island Secondary School.

Thirty-five (35) students completed Level 1 Api-culture (Beekeeping) training with Allan Williams- from the Ministry of Agriculture.

This project significantly boosts the school’s agricultural science programme, with a strong emphasis on enriching practical learning experiences.

The Ministry of Education has expressed gratitude to all project partners involved for their support.

This includes GEF SGP St Vincent, the UK Embassy and the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund.