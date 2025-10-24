SusGren is providing grant funding to support post-Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts in the Grenadines.

We Are Mayreau Inc. will receive EC$81,000 to reconstruct office space, purchase furnishings and equipment, and continue their coral reef restoration program.

In addition, the Tobago Cays Marine Park (TCMP) will receive EC$58,000 to conduct damage assessments, replace office equipment, procure monitoring and dive gear, provide staff training, and resume conservation work.

SusGren thanked the SVG Conservation Fund for supporting these initiatives and wished both We Are Mayreau and TCMP success in their recovery and conservation efforts.