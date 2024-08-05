Police in Suriname have announced on Friday that they had arrested two CARICOM nationals on suspicion of ‘skimming,’ a type of fraud where criminals copy debit card details to steal money from their victims.

The police reported the arrest of a 40-year-old Trinidadian and a 39-year-old Guyanese after a woman filed a report last week indicating that a large sum of money had been withdrawn from her bank account without her authorization.

According to a statement from her bank, SRD 10,000 had been withdrawn from an ATM in Paramaribo, and a payment of SRD 28,000 had been made with a debit card at an electronics store in the capital.

The woman claimed she did not make these transactions and subsequently reported the issue to the police.

The police later apprehended the two Caribbean nationals and have found evidence suggesting they may be linked to a series of recent debit card fraud cases.

Authorities discovered and confiscated 94 counterfeit debit cards in the suspects’ vehicle. The Fraud Department of the Suriname Police Force is now further investigating the case.