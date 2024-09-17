Media personnel in Suriname have made complaints about an increase in the number of criminal cyber activities taking place.

They noted that there are two forms of attack occurring. The first being an attack on social media channels, email addresses and other accounts, where the attack would see them being hacked and completely taken over by third parties.

The media owners, while speaking at a news conference, voiced their concern for a possible increase in the attacks, which would see their Facebook pages suspended or taken offline.

Speaking to reporters, the media companies said that from their research, they have concluded that these are organised, targeted attacks.

They have since hinted at the possible of approaching the Surinamese government in having the matter brought to the attention of Facebook parent company, Meta.