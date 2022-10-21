The Suriname government has launched a zero tolerance policy against bullying after a 15-year-old student was filmed being assaulted because of his sexual orientation.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Culture in Suriname launched the new policy with a stern warning to young people who exhibit intolerant behaviour.

There has been an outcry in Suriname since the video of the assault went viral and the student involved in the assault has since been suspended and will receive psychological counselling.

The authorities warn that if following the counselling there is no change in his behaviour, he will be expelled from school.