Suriname says it remains committed to nuclear disarmament noting that achieving global nuclear disarmament is one of the United Nations’ oldest goals being the subject of the first General Assembly resolution in 1946, establishing the Atomic Energy Commission.

Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Sunil Sitaldin, told the multilateral organisation commemorating International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons that the. Commission has a mandate to make specific proposals for the control of nuclear energy and the abolition of weapons suitable for mass destruction.

He said in August this year, the parliament of Suriname approved the Banning Chemical Weapons Act, the purpose of which is to prevent the proliferation of chemical weapons and to regulate the precursors that can be used for multiple purposes.

It also aims at a complete and effective prohibition of the development, production, recruitment, stockpiling, possession, transfer and use of chemical weapons, as well as their destruction.