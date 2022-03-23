The Suriname government has established an advisory committee to consider the consequences of the war in Ukraine on the local economy.

Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi on Monday met with representatives of the various ministries, parliament, financial institutions, private sector and security institutions to discuss the impact of the war that started late last month when Russia launched a military invasion of the in Eastern European country.

The advisory committee has been tasked with examining both at a policy and strategic level, how the economy of the Dutch-speaking CARICOM country will respond to the ongoing situation in Ukraine

Suriname’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation is coordinating the work of the committee, with Foreign Affairs Minister Albert Ramdin indicating that the consequences of the war could be long-lasting, even if the war ended soon.