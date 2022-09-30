The relationship between Suriname and China is a good example of South-South cooperation, China’s Ambassador to Suriname Han Jing and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi declared on Wednesday.

Speaking during a reception to mark the 73th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, President Santokhi expressed appreciation for the assistance China has provided to his country through various projects and initiatives.

“Our countries remain consistent in respecting and supporting each other in an effective form of South-South cooperation. China provides technical assistance to Suriname through various projects and initiatives,” he said, referring to the many donations including medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic and support in tackling flooding.

Suriname and China have maintained close bilateral relations since Suriname’s independence in 1975. Between 2010 and 2020, China was Suriname’s most important development partner.