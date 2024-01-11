A joint operation between the Rapid Response Unit and Narcotics Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has led to a 65-year-old supervisor of Park Hill being arrested and charged with the offence of possession of unlawful firearm and ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

According to an official release by the RSVGPF, the operation was conducted on January 6th 2024 at about 5:10pm. Officers reportedly executed a Search Warrant at the home of Khanroy Chewitt and found one 25 Titan pistol and nineteen rounds of .25 ammunition.

The report discloses that these findings were seized.

Chewitt appeared before the Serious Offences Court on the 8th of January 2024, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $5, 000 with one surety.

The matter has been adjourned to February 5th, 2024 for trial.