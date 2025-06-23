The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation has officially released the results of the 2025 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA), revealing a high standard of performance across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

A total of 1,470 students—722 males and 748 females—met the prescribed standard, representing 87.34% of candidates, a slight dip from last year’s 87.68%.

Sugar Mill Academy continued its remarkable run of academic excellence, claiming five of the top ten positions, including the top three overall.

Saj Caesar secured first place, followed closely by Azeir Lewis in second and Ezron Quashie in third.

Other schools making the top ten include St. Mary’s Roman Catholic, Lowman’s Leeward Anglican, New Grounds Primary, Sion Hill Government, and Kingstown Preparatory.

The Ministry praised students for their strong participation and consistent performance, signaling continued promise in the nation’s educational development.