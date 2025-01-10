Sub- Lieutenant Celia Charles is the first female Coast Guard Officer to ascend to the rank of Sub- Lieutenant in a recent promotion.

Her story took root in August 1997, when she answered the call to serve within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

Much of her impact has unfolded at the SVG Coast Guard Service, where she has devoted the majority of her 27-year career.

Between April 2022 and October 2023, she was seconded to the Regional Security System (RSS) Training Institute as a Maritime Training Officer, were she planned and taught a variety of maritime courses.

Alongside her professional duties, Sub-Lieutenant Charles has nurtured a heart for volunteer initiatives both within the constabulary and beyond. In her current role, Sub-Lieutenant Charles oversees both the Coast Guard Sub Base in Bequia and the Operations Center at the main Coast Guard base.