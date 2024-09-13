A group of students from the St Joseph Convent Kingstown (SJCK) has reportedly faced disciplinary action due to comments made on social media, which also impacted their eligibility for special duties.

The school administration imposed a three-day suspension after allegations arose that the students engaged in cyber-bullying against a teacher by posting comments deemed “malicious.”

Between four to six SJCK students were sent home from September 9th to 12th, 2024, according to searchlight news.

The suspension letter, which circulated on social media earlier this week, cited the reason for the suspension as “cyber-bullying/reposting and commenting on a teacher’s photo with malicious intentions.”

The comments mentioned in the notice, stemmed from a provocative photo shared by a teacher on her personal Instagram account, depicting her in a two-piece bikini while straddling a male in a swimming pool.

Reports have stated that the awards ceremony for school prefects is scheduled for September 13, and some of the suspended students were set to be appointed as Prefects, with one even nominated as Head Girl.

Following this incident, those affected will reportedly receive lower positions than initially assigned.

This situation has sparked public debate, with varying opinions on whether the disciplinary measures taken against the students were excessive.