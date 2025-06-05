Today June 5th and tomorrow June 6th, 2025, students in Grade 2 and 4 will participate in the OECS Early Reading and Mathematics Assessments.

This is part of OECS countries’ efforts to advance education, and learning outcomes for primary school students in the region.

The inclusion of the OECS Early Reading Assessment (OERA) and the OECS Early Mathematics Assessment (OEMA) into the 2025 National Diagnostic Assessment means that students will now be taking a regional assessment.

This marks a slight departure from previous years, during which assessments were developed, administered, and scored at the national level.

It is anticipated that this transition to a regional assessment, will facilitate collaboration among experts from the various member states, whose collective expertise can help to improve the quality and effectiveness of diagnostic assessments in the OECS.

The shift will also provide valuable data on student performance throughout the region, which can be employed to inform future decision-making, and enhance the education systems in the OECS.