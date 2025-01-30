Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King said the government remains committed to the education of all students, especially for students approaching their CXC examinations in the Southern Grenadines.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information (API) on Monday, Minister King noted that the Learning Resource Centre in Ashton is still a dedicated space for secondary school students preparing for the annual Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

This Learning Resource Centre is now serving a dual purpose as it is being used as a community kitchen to support people affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl since July 2024.

He added that the community kitchen operates until 1 P.M., after which students have full access to the space for their studies and practical work.

The Minister noted that while students are not incorporated into the community kitchen, the possibility exists for them to gain practical experience as part of their studies.

During his visit to Union Island, Minister King said that the school rebuilding process is advancing while all students on Union Island at both Primary and Secondary levels are taking instructions at the Union Island Secondary School (UISS).

Encouraging the students, the Minister acknowledged the difficulties they have faced but remained optimistic about their future.