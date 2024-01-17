This week saw the official opening of the North Leeward Technical Institute (NLTI), which is a part of measures being implemented to provide training and employment opportunities for the people of the North Leeward constituency.

Chief Education Officer Mrs. Kay Martin-Jack speaking at the opening ceremony urged the students of the NLTI to seize every opportunity that the facility offers them.

“Today we are shaping the future workforce, fostering entrepreneurship and driving economic growth. To the students and trainees, I urge you to seize every opportunity that this facility offers you, your skills and determination will shape our nation’s progress. Embrace the knowledge imparted here and let it fuel your dreams, remember, success is not just about academic achievements, but about the passion, dedication, and resilience you exhibit in your chosen field,” the Chief Education Officer said.

Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, and Minister of Tourism Carlos James, who was also present at the opening, said that he looks forward to seeing the North Leeward Technical Institute evolve into a TVET Centre of Excellence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.