Grade five students of the Tourama Primary School got the opportunity to learn the importance of using Science on the farm.

The Caribbean Agriculture Research and Development Institute (CARDI)’s Local Representative Donowa Jackson held a special session with the students.

They were taught how to efficiently plant crops such as Corn and Cucumbers using Mathematics and Science.

Speaking with the API, Jackson said the youth are the next generation of farmers and it is important to help them to foster a love for agriculture at an early age.

He added that there are a number of professions available withintheagricultural sector of which the youth can pursue in the future.

The school’s principal, Sheryl-Ann Woods said the activity created a fun way for students to apply what they learnt in the classroom, and thanked CARDI for its continued partnership with the school.