A group of students from the Barrouallie Technical Institute got hands-on experience in cocktail-making during a training session hosted by Gonsalves Liquors Ltd. in partnership with Rhe’s Beach House Restaurant & Bar.

Held on October 2, the class introduced twelve Food and Beverage students to mixology techniques using brands such as Martell Cognac, El Dorado Rum, and Finlandia Vodka.

Senior Education Officer for Technical and Vocational Education, Mrs. Hannaway, praised the collaboration for providing valuable industry exposure.

Gonsalves Liquors’ Marketing Manager, Jeremy Dickson, said the company remains committed to supporting training and workforce development as tourism continues to grow.

Similar sessions are planned for students of the Campden Park and Georgetown Technical Institutes in the coming weeks.