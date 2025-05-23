In celebration of the International Day for Biological Diversity, the Sustainable Development Unit of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines hosted its annual Fun in Nature Tour at Richmond Vale Academy on Thursday.

This year’s event welcomed Form 3 students from Petit Bordel Secondary School for an enriching day of environmental education and outdoor exploration. Supported by the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, the tour emphasized the importance of biodiversity, conservation, and sustainable living.

Through interactive sessions and hands-on activities, students learned about the island’s rich ecosystems and the vital role they play in maintaining environmental balance.

Organizers praised the students’ enthusiasm and highlighted the tour as a key initiative in fostering a generation that values and protects Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ natural heritage.