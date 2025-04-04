The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) has announced the appointment of a new Executive Director, Stephan Hornsey.

Mr. Hornsey takes over the reins from Ms. Louise Mitchell, who co-founded the organization back in 2015 with Bryan Adams and Ben Goldsmith.

After nearly a decade of service as Executive Director, Louise Mitchell will continue her involvement with the fund.

Hornsey has been a core member of the SVGEF team for the past three years, gaining valuable experience.

Supported by the SVGEF local team, steering committee members, and project partners, Hornsey will now lead the way in guiding the work at the organization to protect the species and habitats of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.