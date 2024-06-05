As the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season has now officially commenced, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has given the assurance that the necessary state systems have been activated.

The Prime Minister noted that while it is inevitable that the nation could be hit with harsh weather conditions during the season, it is his hope that St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its neighbors can avoid being hit by hurricanes.

“The main takeaway is the preparation which all of us need to do. I want to assure you the state systems have been activated and to give the information that we are in for a hyperactive, certainly above normal, hurricane season. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that we don’t get any of the hurricanes and certainly our neighbors don’t get them either.

It’s too much to ask that we don’t get some bad weather because we will get some bad weather. As soon as the sun rises, we will get some bad weather. The question is the extent of the bad weather and you have to prepare for the worst, long and short of it.” The Prime Minister said

US National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA)’s outlook for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to November 30, predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal season, a 10% chance of a near-normal season and a 5% chance of a below-normal season. NOAA is forecasting a range of 17 to 25 total named storms.