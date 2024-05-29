The stadium which will host the opening match of the T20 World Cup in Dallas this weekend has been hit by severe weather, causing the cancellation of Tuesday’s official warm-up match.

The United States and Bangladesh were due to meet at 16:30 BST at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas but the match has been called off because of the “conditions of the facilities”.

Warnings for strong thunderstorms, flash flooding and tornados have been given for the area.

A spokesperson from the International Cricket Council said fencing and scaffolding at the venue had been affected but “nothing that materially impacts the staging” of the World Cup.