Michelle Forbes, Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), participated as a panelist at the World Resilient Recovery Conference (WRRC). This event served as a preparatory session for the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025), held from June 2 to 6 in Geneva.

During the conference, Ms. Forbes shared insights into St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ experience in activating disaster risk finance instruments as part of their recovery planning. She emphasized the importance of integrating financial mechanisms into national disaster risk reduction strategies to enhance resilience and expedite recovery efforts.

Accompanying Ms. Forbes was Ms. Janelle Drayton, Counselor II at the Permanent Mission of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations.

The WRRC, which succeeds the World Reconstruction Conferences, provides an international platform to advance the agenda on resilient recovery. It brings together stakeholders from various sectors to discuss scalable solutions for disaster risk financing and recovery planning.