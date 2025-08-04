St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been ranked the safest destination in the Caribbean for 2025, according to the latest Caribbean Island Safety Index.

The ranking, compiled by Always All Inclusive, highlights the country’s low crime rates, strong disaster preparedness, and improving healthcare services as key reasons for its top spot.

The index draws on data from the U.S. State Department, UN, and World Health Organization, helping travelers make informed choices.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being praised not only for its tranquility and natural beauty, but also for providing visitors with peace of mind.

Tourism officials say the recognition is expected to boost visitor arrivals, especially among travelers prioritizing safety, relaxation, and authentic experiences.

The government continues to invest in secure, sustainable tourism and has called on all stakeholders to help maintain the country’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.

