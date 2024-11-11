In an effort to improve the safety and security of fisherfolk in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the UBEC CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project has been conducting specialized “Safety at Sea” training sessions.

The most recent session concluded on November 8, 2024, at the SVG Coast Guard Facility, where nine participants were provided with “Safety Grab Bags.”

These kits included essential equipment like life jackets, first aid supplies, handheld VHF radios, and emergency position-indicating radio beacons (EPIRBs).

The training series, part of the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) project, is designed to support food security and bolster the blue economy.

Organized by the WINDREF consulting firm and the SVG Fisheries Division, the sessions cover various topics, including seafood processing, onboard handling, and fishing techniques.

The program is scheduled to wrap up on December 6, with further sessions planned to enhance skills and safety in local fishing communities.