Staff members from the Ministry of Education recently participated in a two-day virtual training session focused on the OECS Early Reading Assessment (OERA) on October 8 and 9, 2024.

The training, which brought together educators from across the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), aimed to improve literacy outcomes for young learners.

Notable among the facilitators was Gaylene Wickham, a key figure in the initiative, who shared insights and strategies for effective reading assessment.

Last year, the OERA was successfully piloted in 14 primary schools, where it evaluated Grade 2 students’ reading and mathematics skills.

The program’s goal is to identify struggling learners and provide them with the targeted support they need to succeed.