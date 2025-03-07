The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has officially acquired the island of Baliceaux, fulfilling a longstanding promise to preserve the site of the 18th-century exile of indigenous people.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced the acquisition in Parliament on March 6, confirming that the 323-acre island is now vested in the Crown, as stated in the Government Gazette published on March 4.

While past listings advertised the island for sale at USD 30 million, the government has not disclosed the purchase price and has consistently opposed commercial development due to Baliceaux’s historical and ecological significance.

The acquisition ensures the island will be maintained as a cultural and memorial site, safeguarding its legacy as part of the nation’s patrimony.